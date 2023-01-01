Israel Asks Ukraine for Support at UN, Receives Refusal Over Weapon Supply Issue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vote against the UN General Assembly resolution on the "occupation" of Palestinian territories because Kiev did not receive consent from Israel to supply weapons to Ukraine, the Axios news portal reported, citing government sources in both countries.

According to the report, a telephone conversation between Netanyahu and Zelenskyy took place on Friday evening. Israel asked Ukraine to oppose a resolution calling for an international court to issue a legal opinion on the consequences of the "occupation of Palestinian territories."

Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Netanyahu that in exchange for voting against the resolution, he wanted the new Israeli government to change its policy and provide Ukraine with defense systems against Russian missile and drone attacks, the report noted, citing a Ukrainian source.

In turn, Netanyahu made no commitments but said he was ready to discuss Zelenskyy's requests in the future, the report said, adding that Zelenskyy did not like the answer and did not agree to vote against the resolution. He also instructed the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations not to attend the vote.

"The two leaders weren't satisfied and didn't get what they wanted. Zelenskyy decided that we will not attend the vote in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu," the Ukrainian official said, as quoted by the news portal.

A senior Israeli source said Israel was disappointed that, instead of abstaining, Ukraine chose to skip the vote, the report added.

As a result, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution: 87 countries voted in favor, 24 against and 53 abstained.