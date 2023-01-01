UrduPoint.com

Israel Asks Ukraine For Support At UN, Receives Refusal Over Weapon Supply Issue - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Israel Asks Ukraine for Support at UN, Receives Refusal Over Weapon Supply Issue - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vote against the UN General Assembly resolution on the "occupation" of Palestinian territories because Kiev did not receive consent from Israel to supply weapons to Ukraine, the Axios news portal reported, citing government sources in both countries.

According to the report, a telephone conversation between Netanyahu and Zelenskyy took place on Friday evening. Israel asked Ukraine to oppose a resolution calling for an international court to issue a legal opinion on the consequences of the "occupation of Palestinian territories."

Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Netanyahu that in exchange for voting against the resolution, he wanted the new Israeli government to change its policy and provide Ukraine with defense systems against Russian missile and drone attacks, the report noted, citing a Ukrainian source.

In turn, Netanyahu made no commitments but said he was ready to discuss Zelenskyy's requests in the future, the report said, adding that Zelenskyy did not like the answer and did not agree to vote against the resolution. He also instructed the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations not to attend the vote.

"The two leaders weren't satisfied and didn't get what they wanted. Zelenskyy decided that we will not attend the vote in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu," the Ukrainian official said, as quoted by the news portal.

A senior Israeli source said Israel was disappointed that, instead of abstaining, Ukraine chose to skip the vote, the report added.

As a result, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution: 87 countries voted in favor, 24 against and 53 abstained.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Israel Ukraine Russia Vote Kiev From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st January 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting E ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ism ..

10 hours ago
 Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

15 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.