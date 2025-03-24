Open Menu

Israel Attack Kills One, Gunman 'neutralised': Police, Medics

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Israel attack kills one, gunman 'neutralised': police, medics

Yokneam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) An attack Monday in northern Israel killed a 75-year-old man and wounded another, first responders said, with police saying officers had "neutralised" the assailant.

Emergency services provider Magen David Adom said the attack at a junction southeast of the coastal city of Haifa involved "ramming, stabbing and shooting".

It said a 75-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man left in critical condition, both the result of "penetrating wounds", suggesting either shooting or stabbing.

The attack, which police said was carried out by a "terrorist", was the first in Israel since it resumed bombardment of the Gaza Strip last week following a January truce in its war with Hamas.

A police statement said that "a terrorist opened fire at civilians and was immediately neutralised by police forces present at the scene".

In a separate statement it said that officers who were on their way to a training session "closed in on the terrorist, returned fire and neutralised him".

Israeli police label as "terror" attacks those connected to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Magen David Adom said the 75-year-old man's death was pronounced at the scene.

A paramedic said in a statement that first responders treated the 20-year-old victim who "had been hit by a vehicle and suffered penetrating injuries in the attack".

