Israel Attacked Province of Quneitra With Missiles - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Israel has attacked the Syrian province of Quneitra with surface-to-surface missiles, resulting in material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 00:30 a.m.

today, February 23, 2022, the Israeli adversary carried out an aggression using a number of surface-to-surface missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan (Heights), hitting some targets in the vicinity of Quneitra, which led to some material damage," the ministry said.