UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Attacks Hamas Targets In Gaza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Israel attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli army said its airplanes attacked several Hamas targets located in the northern Gaza Strip early Saturday morning in response to rocket fire from Gaza

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli army said its airplanes attacked several Hamas targets located in the northern Gaza Strip early Saturday morning in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

Israeli fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip and a military compound was among the sites targeted, in response to a rocket identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Friday overnight, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement issued Saturday morning.

"The IDF views all types of fire directed at Israel with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians," added the statement.

The statement noted that "Hamas is responsible for everything that takes place within the Gaza Strip and emanates from it and will bear the consequences for all terror activity targeting Israeli civilians.

" Tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip were again activated by the killing of Islamic Jihad's senior commander Baha Abu al-Atta by Israeli airstrikes, which targeted his home in Gaza city and killed him and his wife on Nov. 12. Islamic Jihad responded with firing at least 450 rockets into Israel, causing no fatalities.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 34 people, including at least 15 civilians. On Nov. 14, the Israeli military and the Islamic Jihad announced that an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was agreed.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Army Israel Jihad Gaza Wife All From

Recent Stories

Philippines' Manila airport to suspend operations ..

4 seconds ago

Montana governor drops out of US presidential race ..

6 seconds ago

Iran condemns consulate attacks in Iraq's Najaf

8 seconds ago

Moody changes Pakistan’s Outlook

24 minutes ago

Germany to Allocate Over $27Mln for Scientist Exch ..

10 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Qasim Khel tribe ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.