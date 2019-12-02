Israel attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

(@imziishan)

The Israeli army said its airplanes attacked several Hamas targets located in the northern Gaza Strip early Saturday morning in response to rocket fire from Gaza

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli army said its airplanes attacked several Hamas targets located in the northern Gaza Strip early Saturday morning in response to rocket fire

Israeli fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip and a military compound was among the sites targeted, in response to a rocket identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Friday overnight, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement issued Saturday morning.

"The IDF views all types of fire directed at Israel with great severity and will continue operating as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians," added the statement.

The statement noted that "Hamas is responsible for everything that takes place within the Gaza Strip and emanates from it and will bear the consequences for all terror activity targeting Israeli civilians.

" Tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip were again activated by the killing of Islamic Jihad's senior commander Baha Abu al-Atta by Israeli airstrikes, which targeted his home in Gaza city and killed him and his wife on Nov. 12. Islamic Jihad responded with firing at least 450 rockets into Israel, causing no fatalities.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 34 people, including at least 15 civilians. On Nov. 14, the Israeli military and the Islamic Jihad announced that an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was agreed.