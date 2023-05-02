Israel Attacks Outskirts of Aleppo, Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Some Missiles - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Israel launched an attack on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Aleppo, but Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles, Syrian state television channel Al-Akhbar reported.

Last week, early on Saturday, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an attack in the sky over Homs.

The Syrian Defense Ministry later reported that three civilians were wounded in Israel's missile attack on the outskirts of Homs.