Israel Attacks Outskirts Of Damascus - Syrian State Media
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Israel has attacked the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, the republic's state broadcaster reported on Friday.
The broadcaster cited its correspondent as saying that Israel has launched an attack near Damascus.
Syrian air defense systems responded to Israeli missiles following its attack in the southern region, the broadcaster reports, citing the correspondent.