Israel Attacks, Sanctions Gaza Over Ballon Fire Bombs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:41 AM

Israel attacked targets of Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and halted fuel supplies to the enclave Thursday in the latest retaliation against fire bombs suspended from balloons that have been released from the Palestinian territory

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel attacked targets of Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and halted fuel supplies to the enclave Thursday in the latest retaliation against fire bombs suspended from balloons that have been released from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli warplanes and tanks struck overnight in the fourth military attack over the past week, causing no reported casualties Thursday but leaving one unexploded missile inside a UN-run school's compound in Gaza's Shati refugee camp.

A Palestinian security official in Gaza said "an unexploded missile fired by an Israeli plane" had impacted inside the school area and that "explosives engineering teams are working to disarm it".

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinians, also told AFP the missile had come down in one of its schools, where children had just returned Sunday after a five-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We closed the school and are awaiting an investigation to the determine the facts and extent of damage," he said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman told AFP that the military was looking into the claim.

