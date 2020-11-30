(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Israel tried to assassinate top Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Jerusalem viewed as a key figure in Iran's nuclear program, in the past, Yaakov Kedmi, a retired high-ranking Israeli intelligence official, told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the operation was canceled at the last minute.

Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard on Friday, reportedly by a remote-controlled machine gun. The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari. Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told Sputnik that it would not comment on the Iranian statements regarding the alleged Israeli engagement in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

"Many years ago our prime minister [Ehud] Olmert [2006-2009] said that there was a planned operation to eliminate him [Fakhrizadeh]. The operation had already begun. People had taken their combat positions, and all the were waiting for Olmert's 'yes' command and in a few minutes [Fakhrizadeh] would be dead. At that exact moment he [Olmert] was informed that [Fakhrizadeh's] guards were in such positions, which could also indicate that they were waiting for this assassination attempt," Kedmi, who is the former head of the so-called Nativ intelligence service, said.

The former intelligence official added that Olmert had immediately stopped the operation, after which Israeli spy agency Mossad's then-Director Meir Dagan walked straight to the command post, where he announced that the operation was aborted.

"He [Fakhrizadeh] can be compared with such figures as [Julius Robert] Oppenheimer, who led the nuclear project in the United States. If the Americans managed to assassinate [Igor] Kurchatov or [Yakov] Zeldovich, who actually led the creation [of the nuclear bomb in the Soviet Union], this would also deal a major blow to the Soviet nuclear program. ... The Iranians were unable to protect [Fakhrizadeh]," Kedmi noted.

According to the Kedmi, who is also the ex-diplomat, the incident will slow down, but not stop the Iranian nuclear program. The physicist's death, from the expert's point of view, could be used by Washington as a provocation to strike at Iran if Tehran tries to avenge his killing.

"Trying to attack US units in the middle East will cost them dearly. Trying to attack Saudi Arabia and oil refineries or water desalination plants is too hard a blow, and retaliation will follow. ... To start a war, one must have sufficient strength and confidence that it will bring actual results the Iranians today have none of this," Kedmi told Sputnik.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, during the funeral ceremony for Fakhrizadeh earlier in the day, warned that Tehran would not leave the crime unanswered.