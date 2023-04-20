Israel, Azerbaijan Start New Era of Strategic Relationship - Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said Israel and Azerbaijan have opened a new era of strategic relations.

"Today we talked about strengthening ties and promoting cooperation in the fields of security, the economy, and more. This is a new era in the strategically important relations between our countries," Cohen said on Twitter.

Cohen, who arrived in Baku the day before on a two-day visit, thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for hospitality.

Earlier during the visit, the Israeli top diplomat also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the Israeli minister, the politicians discussed strategic regional issues, including regional security and the fight against terrorism.

Cohen said he congratulated Aliyev on his decision to open an embassy in Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in the country on March 29. The diplomatic mission was opened for the first time since the establishment of relations between the countries in 1991.