Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Israel and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to normalize relations and will sign a peace deal next week in Washington.

"President Donald J. Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke together and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," according to the statement tweeted by Trump.

Bahrain follows the lead of its neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, which reached the peace deal with Israel last month. Both historical agreements will be signed at the White House ceremony next Tuesday.