UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Bahrain Agree To Normalize Relations - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:17 PM

Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joint Statement

Israel and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to normalize relations and will sign a peace deal next week in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Israel and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to normalize relations and will sign a peace deal next week in Washington.

"President Donald J. Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke together and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," according to the statement tweeted by Trump.

Bahrain follows the lead of its neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, which reached the peace deal with Israel last month. Both historical agreements will be signed at the White House ceremony next Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington White House Trump Lead Bahrain United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

3 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

3 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

3 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

1 hour ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.