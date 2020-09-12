Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joint Statement

Israel and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to normalize relations and will sign a US-brokered peace deal next week in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Israel and Bahrain announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to normalize relations and will sign a US-brokered peace deal next week in Washington.

"President Donald J. Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke together and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," according to the statement tweeted by Trump.

Bahrain follows the lead of its neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, which reached the peace deal with Israel last month. Both agreements will be signed at the White House ceremony next Tuesday.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has also accepted President Trump's invitation to join Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the historic signing ceremony on September 15, 2020, at the White House where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani of Bahrain will be signing a historic Declaration of Peace," the statement said.

The UAE is also expected to be represented by its Foreign Minister.

The latest peace agreement will see Israel and Bahrain exchange embassies and ambassadors, and allow direct flights between their countries, according to the White House. Under the accord, Bahrain and Israel will also launch initiatives to boost cooperation "across a broad range of sectors," the White House said.

UAE and Bahrain will be the third and the forth Arab country to have a full peace deal with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Trump, who takes credit for brokering both agreements, hailed the announcement as "another historic breakthrough."

"Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal - the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" he tweeted.

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and his pointman for Middle Eastern endeavors, told reporters that the US decided not to procrastinate with the Bahraini deal, encouraged by an overwhelmingly positive domestic and international feedback to the UAE agreement.

"The agreement that we made with the United Arab Emirates and Israel was even more popular than we expected, which is why this next agreement came so quickly," he said during a phone briefing. "We were not sure what the reaction would be, but it has been overwhelmingly positive and more and more countries are rushing to try to figure out how they can... create a paradigm for much more peaceful and prosperous future."

Kushner expressed confidence that all Arab countries will ultimately normalize with Israel and promised to keep working on that.

"There is a new momentum and a new hopefulness in the Middle East. People are flocking to peace," he said.

Kushner praised Trump's record of achievement in the Middle East as "really unparalleled over the last decades."

US President, who runs for re-election this November, has recently been nominated for the Nobel peace prize for reconciling Israel with the UAE.