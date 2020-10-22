UrduPoint.com
Israel, Bahrain Sign Agreement On Direct Bilateral Air Route - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Israel and Bahrain have signed an agreement on establishing a direct air travel corridor, which is expected to promote the development of tourism and bilateral trade, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Israel and Bahrain have signed an agreement on establishing a direct air travel corridor, which is expected to promote the development of tourism and bilateral trade, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

"We are making history. Each day brings a new breakthrough. As part of the Abraham Accords, today's aviation agreement not only opens a direct route between Israel and Bahrain but also brings Asia and the Pacific closer for Israeli travelers. Another glorious day for peace," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

The Israeli prime minister expects this treaty to boost bilateral tourism and trade cooperation, he said in another tweet.

Every week, 14 passenger flights will be conducted between Bahrain and Israel's capital of Tel Aviv under the new deal, Israeli media reported.

The agreement also provides for an unlimited number of flights between the Persian Gulf state and Israel's southern Eilat city.

On September 15, Israel and Bahrain signed a landmark peace agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords. A similar agreement was signed with the United Arab Emirates, both brokered by the United States.

Last Sunday, Israel and Bahrain followed up with a joint communique on establishing formal diplomatic and peaceful relations, as well as seven memoranda of understanding in various fields of cooperation.

According to reports, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has officially requested from his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, that an Israeli embassy be opened in Manama, Bahrain's capital.

