Israel Bans Entry of Most Goods to Gaza Strip - Palestinian Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Israel on Sunday prohibited the entry of all goods to the Gaza strip, except for food and health products, the Palestinian Committee for the Coordination of the Goods Import said in a statement.

"The Israeli side announced a ban on the import of all types of goods into the Gaza Strip, with the exception of food and medical supplies," the committee said.

Meanwhile, Khalil al-Hayya, a deputy head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, called on Israel to "end the occupation and blockade."

Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.