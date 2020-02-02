(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The Israeli Interior Ministry said on Sunday that it was banning all foreigners from entering the country if they had visited China in the previous two weeks, while a number of other countries in the region said they were suspending all China-bound flights amid the deadly virus outbreak.

"[Israeli] Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has decided to not let people who have been to China in the past two weeks and are neither Israeli citizens nor its residents into Israel," the statement read.

It added that the decision was made based on Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's recommendations.

On Saturday, 35 Chinese passengers on board a Russian Aeroflot airlines plane were dined entry into Israel, according to the national Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it was impossible to entirely prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, however, Israel was ready to fight the epidemic at all levels.

Netanyahu is expected to discuss this issue with ministers later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Oman have suspended all flights to China.

"Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), is temporarily suspending its flights to the People's Republic of China effective Sunday evening February 2nd 2020," the kingdom's airline wrote on Twitter.

Oman's public authority for civil aviation issued a similar statement, announcing flight suspension starting Sunday.

The new strain of deadly coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed over 300 people in China and one person in the Philippines and infected about 14,400 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.