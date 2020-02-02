UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Bans Entry To Foreigners Arriving From China's Wuhan, Arab Countries Cancel Flights

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Israel Bans Entry to Foreigners Arriving From China's Wuhan, Arab Countries Cancel Flights

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The Israeli Interior Ministry said on Sunday that it was banning all foreigners from entering the country if they had visited China in the previous two weeks, while a number of other countries in the region said they were suspending all China-bound flights amid the deadly virus outbreak.

"[Israeli] Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has decided to not let people who have been to China in the past two weeks and are neither Israeli citizens nor its residents into Israel," the statement read.

It added that the decision was made based on Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's recommendations.

On Saturday, 35 Chinese passengers on board a Russian Aeroflot airlines plane were dined entry into Israel, according to the national Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it was impossible to entirely prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, however, Israel was ready to fight the epidemic at all levels.

Netanyahu is expected to discuss this issue with ministers later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Oman have suspended all flights to China.

"Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), is temporarily suspending its flights to the People's Republic of China effective Sunday evening February 2nd 2020," the kingdom's airline wrote on Twitter.

Oman's public authority for civil aviation issued a similar statement, announcing flight suspension starting Sunday.

The new strain of deadly coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed over 300 people in China and one person in the Philippines and infected about 14,400 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Israel Russia Interior Minister China Twitter Oman Saudi Wuhan Same Saudi Arabia Philippines February December Sunday 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

1 hour ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

Colombian President receives UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE supports all efforts to ensure permanent, comp ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.