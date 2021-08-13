UrduPoint.com

Israel Begins Covid Booster Shots For Over 50s

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Israelis aged 50 and over began receiving vaccine booster shots against the coronavirus Friday as the government steps up its drive to stem spiking infections caused by the Delta variant

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, 56, rolled up the sleeve of his black polo shirt before a nurse plunged a syringe into his arm in Kfar Saba's Meir Medical Center north of Tel Aviv.

"I really hope as many people as possible of my age, 50 and older, will get the third vaccination," he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged elderly Israelis to get vaccines because "you are in mortal danger".

