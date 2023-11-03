Open Menu

Israel Begins Returning Palestinian Workers To Gaza: Border Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Israel begins returning Palestinian workers to Gaza: border official

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Israel on Friday began sending thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza who had been stranded inside Israel since its war with Hamas erupted, a Gaza border official said.

"Thousands of workers who were blocked in Israel since October 7 have been brought back," Hisham Adwan, head of Gaza's crossings authority, told AFP.

AFPTV footage shot early on Friday showed groups of workers arriving through the Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and southern Gaza, which is normally only used for goods.

Israel said late on Thursday it would start deporting the workers back to Gaza.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Salem October Border

Recent Stories

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

18 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

44 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

1 hour ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

1 hour ago
Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

3 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From World