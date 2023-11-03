Israel begins returning Palestinian workers to Gaza: border official

(@FahadShabbir)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Israel on Friday began sending thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza who had been stranded inside Israel since its war with Hamas erupted, a Gaza border official said.

"Thousands of workers who were blocked in Israel since October 7 have been brought back," Hisham Adwan, head of Gaza's crossings authority, told AFP.

AFPTV footage shot early on Friday showed groups of workers arriving through the Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and southern Gaza, which is normally only used for goods.

Israel said late on Thursday it would start deporting the workers back to Gaza.