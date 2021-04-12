UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Behind 'Accident' At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Israel Behind 'Accident' at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Israel is behind Sunday's "accident" at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, and the damage is greater than what Iran claims, the Kan channel reported, citing intelligence sources.

On Sunday morning, Iran reported that the Natanz plant suffered an accident involving its electricity distribution network. The incident was contained without leading to injuries or pollution.

Hours later, Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described the accident as "nuclear terrorism."

According to the Israeli channel, the Natanz facility was actually subjected to a cyberattack involving Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad. Kan did not specify whose intelligence had shared this information.

According to the sources, the damage done is "greater than what they claim in Iran."

Related Topics

Accident Electricity Israel Iran Nuclear Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

31 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

1 hour ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

2 hours ago

UAE moon-sighting committee to convene tomorrow to ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.