TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Israel is behind Sunday's "accident" at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, and the damage is greater than what Iran claims, the Kan channel reported, citing intelligence sources.

On Sunday morning, Iran reported that the Natanz plant suffered an accident involving its electricity distribution network. The incident was contained without leading to injuries or pollution.

Hours later, Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described the accident as "nuclear terrorism."

According to the Israeli channel, the Natanz facility was actually subjected to a cyberattack involving Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad. Kan did not specify whose intelligence had shared this information.

According to the sources, the damage done is "greater than what they claim in Iran."