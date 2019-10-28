(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Israel views Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his country's military offensive in northern Syria as threats to regional stability as well as to Turkish democracy , Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Erdogan is a threat to regional stability, to Turkey's neighbors and to the Turkish democracy," Danon told reporters. "For years, he has been destabilizing the region through violence and supporting terror organizations. Now, his actions are directly threatening the Kurdish people, including innocent civilians."

Danon was speaking ahead of the UN Security Council open debate on the middle East, which usually concentrates on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, the Israeli diplomat pointed out that this time the center of the debate should shift to the Turkish incursion in Syria and the fate of civilians in the region.

"We stand with our Kurdish allies in their struggle against Erdogan's military assault," Danon said.

On October 9, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of terrorists and the terrorist-designated Kurdish militia as well as create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey.

Following the talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the operation zone.