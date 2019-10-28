UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Believes Erdogan Threatens Regional Security, Turkey's Democracy - Envoy To UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Israel Believes Erdogan Threatens Regional Security, Turkey's Democracy - Envoy to UN

Israel views Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his country's military offensive in northern Syria as threats to regional stability as well as to Turkish democracy, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Israel views Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his country's military offensive in northern Syria as threats to regional stability as well as to Turkish democracy, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Erdogan is a threat to regional stability, to Turkey's neighbors and to the Turkish democracy," Danon told reporters. "For years, he has been destabilizing the region through violence and supporting terror organizations. Now, his actions are directly threatening the Kurdish people, including innocent civilians."

Danon was speaking ahead of the UN Security Council open debate on the middle East, which usually concentrates on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, the Israeli diplomat pointed out that this time the center of the debate should shift to the Turkish incursion in Syria and the fate of civilians in the region.

"We stand with our Kurdish allies in their struggle against Erdogan's military assault," Danon said.

On October 9, Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of terrorists and the terrorist-designated Kurdish militia as well as create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey.

Following the talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the operation zone.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Russia Turkey Democracy Vladimir Putin Sochi Middle East Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 90 Schol ..

2 minutes ago

US, Salvador Sign Agreement to Expend Temporary Pr ..

2 minutes ago

UN Monitoring Team on Islamic State Cannot Yet Con ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan on top, thanks to two Imrans

16 minutes ago

Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centur ..

21 minutes ago

US Flew Through Non-Controlled Airspace for Baghda ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.