UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Bhutan Establish Full Diplomatic Relations - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:16 PM

Israel, Bhutan Establish Full Diplomatic Relations - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Israel and Bhutan on Saturday signed an agreement on normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries for the first time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Israel and Bhutan on Saturday signed an agreement on normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries for the first time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"The Kingdom of Bhutan and Israel signed tonight, 12.12.2020, the establishment of full diplomatic relations. The signing ceremony was held at the residence of the Israeli Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his Bhutanese counterpart, Tandi Dorji, held talks last weekend, during which the sides discussed a plan for cooperation between the countries in the field of water management, agriculture and health.

"The establishment of relations between us and the Bhutan Kingdom will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel's ties in the Asian region," Ashkenazi said, as quoted in the statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the news, saying the talks with other countries wishing to join the process of normalizing relations with the Jewish state were underway.

"I welcome the establishment of relations between Israel and Bhutan, which is another fruit of the peace agreements. We are in contact with other countries that want to join and establish relations with us," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli and Bhutanese foreign ministries held secret negotiations over the past year toward the goal of establishing diplomatic ties.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Israel Water Agriculture Bhutan Jew Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh high court appoints inquiry commissioner to ..

9 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Minister for ME and North A ..

16 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Urges Leaders to Declare 'Sta ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court acquits 2 accused of murder charg ..

8 minutes ago

'Foreign manoeuvres' in W.Sahara destabilising Alg ..

14 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.