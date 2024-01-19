Israel Bombs Gaza As Disagreements With US Simmer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Israel bombarded southern Gaza on Friday after it publicly sparred with its main ally the United States over the possibility of a Palestinian state, the creation of which Washington sees as the only pathway to a lasting peace.
Witnesses reported gunfire and air strikes early on Friday in Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Israel says many members and leaders of the Palestinian movement Hamas are hiding.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported "intense" artillery fire near the Al-Amal hospital, while Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 77 people were killed and dozens injured overnight.
The Israeli military said its Givati Brigade was fighting as far south as its troops had reached so far in the campaign.
Recent Stories
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Biden the 'anti-Trump' - winning strategy or no strategy at all?32 minutes ago
-
Juve playing 'cops and robbers' with Inter as Roma begin De Rossi era1 hour ago
-
'Critical failures' in Texas school massacre response: US Justice Dept2 hours ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa3 hours ago
-
Former world pole vault champion Barber dead at 29: agent3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US tech rally3 hours ago
-
North Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'3 hours ago
-
Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies3 hours ago
-
Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 20243 hours ago
-
In Davos, an Australian mining boss presses industries to go green3 hours ago
-
Xavi's wounded Barca face tough test at Real Betis3 hours ago
-
Egypt rally twice for Ghana draw after Salah injury blow3 hours ago