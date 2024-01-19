Open Menu

Israel Bombs Gaza As Disagreements With US Simmer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Israel bombarded southern Gaza on Friday after it publicly sparred with its main ally the United States over the possibility of a Palestinian state, the creation of which Washington sees as the only pathway to a lasting peace.

Witnesses reported gunfire and air strikes early on Friday in Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Israel says many members and leaders of the Palestinian movement Hamas are hiding.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported "intense" artillery fire near the Al-Amal hospital, while Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 77 people were killed and dozens injured overnight.

The Israeli military said its Givati Brigade was fighting as far south as its troops had reached so far in the campaign.

