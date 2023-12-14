Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Israel bombed Gaza on Thursday in its war against Hamas as a top White House adviser travelled to Jerusalem with a rift growing over civilian casualties.

The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group's unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where violence since October 7 has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, the Palestinian health ministry said "a young man died from his wounds" as a result of ongoing Israeli "aggression" in Jenin.

US President Joe Biden, whose government has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, delivered his sharpest rebuke of the war on Wednesday.

He said Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza was eroding international support.

But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to carry on "until victory, nothing less than that", and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the war would continue "with or without international support".

On Thursday, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was due in Jerusalem for talks with Netanyahu and his war cabinet, a sign of the US pressure.