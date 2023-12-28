Open Menu

Israel Bombs Gaza As UN Warns Civilians Face 'grave Peril'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces on Thursday heavily bombed besieged Gaza as the centre of fierce combat against Hamas moves steadily south, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The Israeli army has deployed an additional brigade to Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

More than 80 percent's of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes, and many now live in cramped shelters or makeshift tents in the far south, in and around the city of Rafah near Egypt.

UN World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril" facing Gaza's people, including "terrible injuries, acute hunger and... severe risk of disease".

French President Emmanuel Macron in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his "deepest concern at the very heavy civilian toll" and stressed "the need to work towards a lasting ceasefire", Macron's office said.

