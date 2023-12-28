Open Menu

Israel Bombs Gaza As UN Warns Civilians Face 'grave Peril'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Israel bombs Gaza as UN warns civilians face 'grave peril'

Israeli forces on Thursday heavily bombed the besieged Gaza Strip as the centre of fierce combat against Hamas moves steadily south, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces on Thursday heavily bombed the besieged Gaza Strip as the centre of fierce combat against Hamas moves steadily south, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The war, which started with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated much of northern Gaza as air and artillery strikes and house-to-house fighting have become heaviest in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported at least 50 deaths and dozens more wounded in strikes across the territory on Thursday morning, after an AFP correspondent reported heavy artillery strikes overnight particularly on Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army has deployed an additional brigade to Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

More than 80 percent's of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes, the UN says, and many now live in cramped shelters or makeshift tents in the far south, in and around the city of Rafah near Egypt.

UN World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for "urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril" facing Gaza's people, including "terrible injuries, acute hunger and... severe risk of disease".

Related Topics

Attack World Army United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza October From Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits Catholic Church, Holy Family H ..

Commissioner visits Catholic Church, Holy Family Hospital to review facilities

9 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,188 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,188 points

2 minutes ago
 Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Hattar ..

Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Hattar notified

2 minutes ago
 Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for S ..

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

9 hours ago
'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

19 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

19 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

19 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

19 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

19 hours ago

More Stories From World