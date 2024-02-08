Israel Bombs Gaza's Crowded Rafah City As Battlefront Nears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Israel's armed forces stepped up air strikes on Gaza's far-southern Rafah on Thursday as fears of ground fighting grew among the more than one million Palestinians crowded into the city
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Israel's armed forces stepped up air strikes on Gaza's far-southern Rafah on Thursday as fears of ground fighting grew among the more than one million Palestinians crowded into the city.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Israel without securing a pause in fighting, wrapping up his fifth crisis tour of the middle East since the war started.
Heavy fighting raged on despite international efforts towards a ceasefire in the bloodiest ever Gaza war sparked by Palestinian group October 7 attack on southern Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered troops to "prepare to operate" in Rafah, after rejecting Palestinian group demand in truce talks.
Netanyahu announced the order despite UN chief Antonio Guterres warning that a military push into Rafah "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare".
AFP journalists reported that Israel carried out at least seven air strikes overnight in the Rafah area, terrifying civilians crowded into shelters and makeshift camps.
"These strikes are proof there is no safety in Rafah," said resident Umm Hassan, 48, whose home was damaged in the shelling of the nearby house of a local police chief.
"Look at the residential unit they just blew up," he said. "Regarding Netanyahu's threat to invade Rafah, we are people of faith. We are not worried. Life is one and God is one."
Strikes and ground combat continued across the Palestinian territory, now in its fifth month of war, where the health ministry said another 130 people were killed in 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan
UEFA president Ceferin won't seek re-election in 2027
Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM
Foolproof security made by police in city
CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'
169 seats hold key to National Assembly control
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula
More Stories From World
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo2 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'2 minutes ago
-
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'56 minutes ago
-
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence58 minutes ago
-
Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula58 minutes ago
-
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins2 hours ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM2 hours ago
-
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza2 hours ago
-
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN2 hours ago