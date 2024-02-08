Open Menu

Israel Bombs Gaza's Crowded Rafah City As Battlefront Nears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Israel's armed forces stepped up air strikes on Gaza's far-southern Rafah on Thursday as fears of ground fighting grew among the more than one million Palestinians crowded into the city

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Israel without securing a pause in fighting, wrapping up his fifth crisis tour of the middle East since the war started.

Heavy fighting raged on despite international efforts towards a ceasefire in the bloodiest ever Gaza war sparked by Palestinian group October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered troops to "prepare to operate" in Rafah, after rejecting Palestinian group demand in truce talks.

Netanyahu announced the order despite UN chief Antonio Guterres warning that a military push into Rafah "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare".

AFP journalists reported that Israel carried out at least seven air strikes overnight in the Rafah area, terrifying civilians crowded into shelters and makeshift camps.

"These strikes are proof there is no safety in Rafah," said resident Umm Hassan, 48, whose home was damaged in the shelling of the nearby house of a local police chief.

"Look at the residential unit they just blew up," he said. "Regarding Netanyahu's threat to invade Rafah, we are people of faith. We are not worried. Life is one and God is one."

Strikes and ground combat continued across the Palestinian territory, now in its fifth month of war, where the health ministry said another 130 people were killed in 24 hours.

