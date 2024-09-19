Open Menu

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Strongholds In Lebanon After Wave Of Deadly Blasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Israel bombs Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon after wave of deadly blasts

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Israel bombed Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon on Thursday, after two waves of explosions targeted its communications systems, killing 37 people.

Israel has not commented on the attacks in which Hezbollah operatives' pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals.

The device explosions, involving pagers and walkie-talkies, killed 37 people across two days, including two children, and wounded more than 2,900 others, according to Lebanon's health minister.

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Wednesday, in reference to his country's border with Lebanon: "The centre of gravity is moving northward."

"We are at the start of a new phase in the war," he warned.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Israel Lebanon Border

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

2 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

5 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

6 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

6 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

1 day ago

More Stories From World