Israel Bombs Hezbollah Strongholds In Lebanon After Wave Of Deadly Blasts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Israel bombed Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon on Thursday, after two waves of explosions targeted its communications systems, killing 37 people.
Israel has not commented on the attacks in which Hezbollah operatives' pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals.
The device explosions, involving pagers and walkie-talkies, killed 37 people across two days, including two children, and wounded more than 2,900 others, according to Lebanon's health minister.
Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Wednesday, in reference to his country's border with Lebanon: "The centre of gravity is moving northward."
"We are at the start of a new phase in the war," he warned.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From World
-
Evacuations as tail of Storm Boris floods northeast Italy12 minutes ago
-
Playing Nadal is 'kind of a nightmare', says Alcaraz52 minutes ago
-
Latham, Williamson half-tons take Kiwis to 255-4 in Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
German media giant Springer to sell classified ads business1 hour ago
-
Flood-hit region leaders to meet in Poland to discuss EU aid2 hours ago
-
Ton-up Ashwin lifts India to 339-6 against Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Departing NATO chief warns US against 'isolationism'3 hours ago
-
Coming winter 'sternest test yet' for Ukraine energy grid3 hours ago
-
Russia claims another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region3 hours ago
-
Husband of Russian retailer CEO arrested, charged over Moscow shooting: lawyers3 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets head of Singapore's top agri business firm3 hours ago
-
England bat against weakened Australia in 1st ODI as Archer returns3 hours ago