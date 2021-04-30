UrduPoint.com
Israel Buries Dead After Jewish Pilgrim Stampede Kills 45

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Israel on Friday was burying victims of a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site that killed at least 45 people, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised an investigation into one of the nation's "worst disasters"

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Israel on Friday was burying victims of a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site that killed at least 45 people, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised an investigation into one of the nation's "worst disasters".

The nighttime carnage struck after pilgrims thronged to Meron at the site of the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Talmudic sage, where mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews, or haredim, mark the Lag BaOmer holiday.

The health ministry put the toll at 45 dead. The Magen David Adom rescue agency said an estimated 150 had been injured.

More Stories From World

