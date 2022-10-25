UrduPoint.com

Israel Buys 12 CH-53K Heavy Transport Helicopters From US - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:42 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Israel purchased 12 CH-53K heavy transport helicopters from the United States for the Israeli air force to replace the Yasur helicopters currently used by the country's military, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Israeli Defense Ministry purchased 12 CH-53K helicopters for use by the Israeli air force, which will replace the previously used Yasur helicopters," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Director General of Israel's Defense Ministry Amir Eshel visited the Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky plant in the US state of Connecticut, which will begin production of the helicopters for the Israeli air force in the coming months, the statement read.

During the visit, Eshel and the ministry's procurement department head met with the plant's management to discuss issues of the project's implementation and cooperation with the Israeli defense industry.

Israel has become the second country after the US to purchase the world's most modern heavy transport helicopter of this type for its air force, according to the statement.

