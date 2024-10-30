Israel cabinet discusses Lebanon truce framework: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Israel's security cabinet is discussing the terms of a truce with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops are conducting a ground offensive, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.

"There are discussions, I think it will still take time," Cohen told Israeli public radio.

According to Israel's Channel 12 television, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with ministers on Tuesday evening on Israel's demands in return for a 60-day truce.

These include a Hezbollah pullback to north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli frontier, the Lebanese army's deployment along the border, an international intervention mechanism to enforce the truce, and a guarantee that Israel will maintain freedom of action in case of threats.