Israel Cabinet Discusses Lebanon Truce Framework: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:13 PM
Israel's security cabinet is discussing the terms of a truce with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops are conducting a ground offensive, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Israel's security cabinet is discussing the terms of a truce with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops are conducting a ground offensive, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.
"There are discussions, I think it will still take time," Cohen told Israeli public radio.
According to Israel's Channel 12 television, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with ministers on Tuesday evening on Israel's demands in return for a 60-day truce.
These include a Hezbollah pullback to north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli frontier, the Lebanese army's deployment along the border, an international intervention mechanism to enforce the truce, and a guarantee that Israel will maintain freedom of action in case of threats.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From World
-
Climate-scarred Australia faces fiercer fires, floods, droughts2 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit2 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time2 hours ago
-
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule3 hours ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 624 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts surging Q3 sales, surpassing Tesla4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters4 hours ago
-
Residents flee Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation warning4 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit; leaves for Doha4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total5 hours ago
-
Migrant dies trying to cross Channel to Britain: French authorities5 hours ago
-
Russia eats away at territory, and Ukrainian morale5 hours ago