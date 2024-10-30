Open Menu

Israel Cabinet Discusses Lebanon Truce Framework: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Israel cabinet discusses Lebanon truce framework: minister

Israel's security cabinet is discussing the terms of a truce with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops are conducting a ground offensive, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Israel's security cabinet is discussing the terms of a truce with Hezbollah in south Lebanon, where Israeli troops are conducting a ground offensive, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.

"There are discussions, I think it will still take time," Cohen told Israeli public radio.

According to Israel's Channel 12 television, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with ministers on Tuesday evening on Israel's demands in return for a 60-day truce.

These include a Hezbollah pullback to north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli frontier, the Lebanese army's deployment along the border, an international intervention mechanism to enforce the truce, and a guarantee that Israel will maintain freedom of action in case of threats.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Lebanon Border TV From Cabinet

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

10 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

8 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

8 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

8 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

8 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

8 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

21 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

21 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

44 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

44 minutes ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World