Israel Calls ICC Prosecutor's Bid For PM Arrest Warrant A 'historical Disgrace'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

Israel on Monday slammed as a "historical disgrace" an application by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel on Monday slammed as a "historical disgrace" an application by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prosecutor, Karim Khan, applied for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as well as top Palestinian group's leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prosecutor said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes including "wilful killing", "extermination and/or murder" and "starvation".

