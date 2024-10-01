Open Menu

Israel Calls On Residents To Evacuate Over 20 Areas In South Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Israel calls on residents to evacuate over 20 areas in south Lebanon

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Israeli military on Tuesday called on residents in more than 20 areas of southern Lebanon to evacuate, hours after saying it launched ground raids across the border.

"The IDF (Israeli military) does not want to harm you, and for your own safety you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, installations and combat equipment is putting his life in danger," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

"You must head immediately to the north of the Al-Awali River," near the coastal city of Sidon, Adraee added.

The Israeli military said its forces, backed by air strikes and artillery, carried out "targeted ground raids" on Hezbollah positions along the border.

It said the targets posed an "immediate threat" to northern Israeli communities, and warned Lebanese civilians against travelling in vehicles in a southern zone along the border.

Hezbollah began low intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered Israel's devastating assault on the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Attack Army Israel Gaza Vehicles Lebanon October Border

Recent Stories

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 minutes ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

31 minutes ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

3 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

3 hours ago
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

3 hours ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

3 hours ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World