Israel Cancels Mandatory Indoor Masks

Tue 15th June 2021

The Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it is canceling the requirement to wear masks indoors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Israeli Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it is canceling the requirement to wear masks indoors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

"The Ministry of Health's Director General, Prof. Chezy Levy, has signed an amendment to the People's Health Decree that drops the masking requirement effective Tuesday, 15/06/2021," the statement read.

The measure, however, does not apply to those who are obliged to quarantine, employees and patients of geriatric facilities, as well as plane passengers and flight crews.

Doctors will receive special guidelines to determine the need for masks depending on the type of a patient.

Israel embarked on one of the world's most rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in December, with its citizens already getting their second shots in January. On June 1, the country lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, except for mandatory mask hearing, over a stable downward trend in new infections.

In recent days, the country has detected isolated COVID-19 cases, with a cumulative total of over 800,000 and the death-toll at more than 6,000.

