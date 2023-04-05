Close
Israel Capable Of Countering Threats To National Security Without US Help - Military

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Israel is capable and willing to counter threats to national security with or without help from the United States, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said on Wednesday.

"We know how to act alone. We are a sovereign nation that reserves the right to make its own decisions. It would be nice if the US was next to us, but it is not necessary," Halevi told Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal.

The military official also said that any missile fire on Israel "will be met with a significant response."

Earlier in the day, Halevi said that Israeli forces are ready for military operations in Iran, despite the significant distance between the two countries.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces stormed the prayer hall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday it had arrested over 350 people who had allegedly barricaded themselves inside the mosque during the raid.

Following the raid, nine missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, with four of them intercepted by air defense systems and others landing in open areas. In response, Israeli military aircraft conducted strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

