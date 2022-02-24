- Home
Israel Carried Out Airstrikes On Damascus Suburbs - Reports
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Israel carried out airstrikes on the suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus in the early hours of Thursday, the Syrian state television reported.
The Syrian air defense forces are reportedly repelling the attack.
