Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after rocket fire and launches of several explosive balloons from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Earlier tonight, a rocket & explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel.

In response, IDF aircraft just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site & underground infrastructure," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.