Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Israeli air force stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

On late Friday, the IDF said that rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip eight times within the past 24 hours.

"Rockets, mortars, and explosives were fired from #Gaza into #Israel today.

In response, our fighter jets just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF added that it was holding Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.