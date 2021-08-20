Israel Carries Out Missile Strikes on Facilities in Suburbs of Damascus, Homs -Syrian Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Planes of the Israeli air force have carried out missile strikes on facilities in the suburbs of Damascus and Homs from the Lebanese airspace, the Syrian army said.

"At 23:03 [20:03 GMT], Israel carried out missile strikes from the Lebanese airspace, southeastern Beirut.

Facilities in the suburbs of Damascus and Homs were attacked," the Syrian army said in a statement on late Thursday.

Some of the fired missiles have been downed by the Syrian air defense forces.