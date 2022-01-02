UrduPoint.com

Israel Carries Out Response Strikes Against Hamas - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Israel Carries Out Response Strikes Against Hamas - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Israeli military's strikes against Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip were carried out in response to attacks launched from Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday.

"The Air Force attacked a number of targets at the Hamas rocket manufacturing complex in Khan Younis this night. In addition, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a number of Hamas positions on the border with the Gaza Strip in response to yesterday's rocket attacks on the Mediterranean coast from the Gaza Strip," Bennett said during his speech in the government, adding that whoever aims missiles at the State of Israel would bear the consequences

On Saturday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israel detected the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards the sea, noting that the shells fell off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Since Hamas movement took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the enclave has been under a blockade by Egypt and Israel. Last year saw a significant escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas. The hostilities left hundreds dead and were resolved with a truce in late May.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Israel Egypt Gaza May Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.