Israel Carries Out Response Strikes Against Hamas - Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Israeli military's strikes against Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip were carried out in response to attacks launched from Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday.

"The Air Force attacked a number of targets at the Hamas rocket manufacturing complex in Khan Younis this night. In addition, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a number of Hamas positions on the border with the Gaza Strip in response to yesterday's rocket attacks on the Mediterranean coast from the Gaza Strip," Bennett said during his speech in the government, adding that whoever aims missiles at the State of Israel would bear the consequences

On Saturday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israel detected the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards the sea, noting that the shells fell off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Since Hamas movement took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the enclave has been under a blockade by Egypt and Israel. Last year saw a significant escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas. The hostilities left hundreds dead and were resolved with a truce in late May.