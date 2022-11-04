UrduPoint.com

Israel Carries Out Strikes On Hamas' Military Site In Gaza Strip - Israel Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip - Israel Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on Hamas' underground military site in the Gaza Strip, used for the development and manufacturing of rockets, the IDF said on Friday.

On Thursday, the IDF said it had intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.

"In response to the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel earlier this evening (Thursday), IDF fighter jets targeted overnight (Friday) an underground military site in the Gaza Strip used as a rocket developing and manufacturing complex belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on the website.

The military added that the strike "will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts" of Hamas.

