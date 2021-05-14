UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Checking Information On Shelling From Lebanon - Ambassador To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Israel Checking Information on Shelling From Lebanon - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel is checking information on a rocket launch from Lebanon toward its territory, and warns that no such attacks would go unanswered, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that BM-21 Grad rockets were fired from the vicinity of the Lebanese settlement of al-Qalilah toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the launch of three rockets from southern Lebanon.

"It is not clear what happened. No need to hurry. It is necessary to check what occurred. There are groups that do not obey anyone and do what they want. Therefore, we are checking what happened. Fortunately, the strikes did not lead to any losses and destruction .

.. However, we warn that Israel will not hesitate to respond if such attacks take place," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that there have been no rocket launches from Lebanon toward Israel for over 15 years, because "they know that there will be a serious response."

The clashes in East Jerusalem led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 1,750 rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. On Thursday, the IDF concentrated its units near the border with the enclave, having been ordered to be ready to enter Gaza. However, it is still unknown whether this is to happen or not.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Russia Gaza Jerusalem Lead Lebanon Border From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

8 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.