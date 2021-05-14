Israel Checking Information on Shelling From Lebanon - Ambassador to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel is checking information on a rocket launch from Lebanon toward its territory, and warns that no such attacks would go unanswered, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that BM-21 Grad rockets were fired from the vicinity of the Lebanese settlement of al-Qalilah toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the launch of three rockets from southern Lebanon.

"It is not clear what happened. No need to hurry. It is necessary to check what occurred. There are groups that do not obey anyone and do what they want. Therefore, we are checking what happened. Fortunately, the strikes did not lead to any losses and destruction .

.. However, we warn that Israel will not hesitate to respond if such attacks take place," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that there have been no rocket launches from Lebanon toward Israel for over 15 years, because "they know that there will be a serious response."

The clashes in East Jerusalem led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 1,750 rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. On Thursday, the IDF concentrated its units near the border with the enclave, having been ordered to be ready to enter Gaza. However, it is still unknown whether this is to happen or not.