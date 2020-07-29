Israel Chooses Diplomat Alexander Ben-Zvi as New Ambassador to Russia - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Current Israeli Ambassador to Poland Alexander Ben-Zvi has been chosen as the country's ambassador to Russia, the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, he [Alexander Ben-Zvi] was chosen, his appointment is expected to be approved by the government," the ministry said.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the ministry's Appointments Committee on Tuesday chose the diplomat as the new ambassador to Russia ” a position that has not been occupied for nearly a year partly because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reserved the post for a political appointee and wanted to wait until a new government formed.

Ben-Zvi was appointed as ambassador to Poland last September.

The former ambassador in Moscow, Gary Koren, completed his mission in mid-September. The embassy has since been headed by his deputy, Keren Cohen Gat, until Yacov Livne, the former director of the First Eurasia Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, arrived on November 8 and took over as charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel.

More Stories From World

