Israel Closes 2 Gaza Strip Border Crossings Following Rocket Attacks - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Israel is closing the crossings of Erez and Kerem Shalom at the Gaza Strip border as well as its fishing zone due to continuous rocket attacks, the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

On Monday, 80 rockets were launched at the Israeli territory from the Palestinian enclave.

"After days of continuous rocket fire launched from #Gaza at Israel and an escalation of terror attacks on the Gaza border, the Erez Crossing will be closed immediately with the exception of humanitarian movements and the Gaza fishing zone will be closed until further notice .

.. The Kerem Shalom Crossing will also be closed for the transfer of all goods except for those for humanitarian purposes," COGAT announced on Twitter.

The Gaza Strip's fishermen union has confirmed these reports to Sputnik.

"The Israelis have also decided to completely close the Gaza Strip's sea," Nazar Ayash, the union's chairman, said.

Israel has been a frequent target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.