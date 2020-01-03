UrduPoint.com
Israel Closes Access To Mount Hermon Site In Wake Of Soleimani Killing - IDF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Israel has shut down the access to Mount Hermon in Golan heights to tourists in wake of the recent killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday

"In light of the recent situation, it was decided that the Hermon site would not be open to visitors on Friday.

There are no additional guidelines for Golan residents", the IDF tweeted.

Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike earlier in the day. The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

