Israel Commits Majority Of Human Rights Violations In Palestine - UN Commission

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Israel Commits Majority of Human Rights Violations in Palestine - UN Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Israel commits the majority of human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, especially in relation to civil society, Chairman of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Navi Pillay said on Tuesday.

"We found that the rights to freedom of association, expression and opinion, and to peaceful assembly, as well as a number of economic, social and cultural rights are being violated by all three responsible authorities: the government of Israel and the government of the state of Palestine, and de facto authorities in Gaza. Our examination reveal that the majority of violations are being committed by Israeli authorities as part of the Israeli government's goal of consolidating its permanent occupation at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people," Pillay said at a session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Pillay accused the Israeli government of restricting civic space to de-legitimize and repress Palestinian and Israeli civil society in order to crush dissent, undermine democratic institutions and practices, and reinforce authoritarianism.

The commission's report showed that the Israeli authorities used various punitive methods to deter and obstruct the activities of members of Palestinian civil society, Pillay said, adding that arbitrary arrests, administrative detention, travel bans and restrictions on movement, deportation and revocation of identity and residence documents are widely practiced against members of civil society.

Additionally, Pillay said that some actions taken by the Israeli government against civil society organizations may be considered violations of international humanitarian law and crimes against international law.

The commission reiterated its call to Israel to comply fully with its international obligations and end the occupation in Palestine.

The UN official noted that the security services of the Palestinian authorities and the Gaza authorities also resort to detention, torture and ill-treatment to punish and intimidate their critics and opponents.

