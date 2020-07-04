UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Companies Announce Deal With UAE Firm In Virus Fight

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:12 AM

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in virus fight

Two leading Israeli defence companies said Friday they had signed deals with an Emirati tech firm to battle the novel coronavirus, including by developing fast, "non-invasive" testing

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Two leading Israeli defence companies said Friday they had signed deals with an Emirati tech firm to battle the novel coronavirus, including by developing fast, "non-invasive" testing.

Israel's state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said in separate statements that they had signed agreements with Abu Dhabi-based Group 42.

Israel has no formal ties with Arab countries apart from neighbouring Jordan and Egypt.

But Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates have nurtured informal ties with Israel in recent years, partly spurred by shared hostility towards Iran.

Israel Lupa, executive vice president and head of technology at IAI's ELTA Group, told AFP the firm's collaboration with Group 42 was focused on developing a "non-invasive testing system" capable of detecting the novel coronavirus "within minutes".

"We will bring the technology and they (Group 42) will bring medical knowledge," he said.

Yoav Turgeman, IAI's vice president and CEO of ELTA, said in the statement that IAI was "excited to sign the collaboration agreement with our Abu Dhabi partners".

"COVID-19 does not distinguish between continents, peoples, and religions," he added.

A spokesperson for Rafael confirmed the agreement without providing further details.

A statement on the Group 42 website dated Thursday said the company had signed "two distinct memorandums of understanding" with Rafael and IAI.

Group 42 was "privileged to follow the lead and share resources and expertise with Rafael and IAI for such a significant cause," CEO Peng Xiao said in a statement carried by official UAE state news agency WAM.

Both Israeli companies called the collaboration with the Emirati firm "historic" and said the deal had been signed via video conference.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late last month vaunted an impending research and technology collaboration between the Jewish state and the UAE aimed at improving "health security", without naming specific firms.

But as Israel prepares to potentially annex parts of the occupied West Bank, the Emirati ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba warned last month such a move could jeopardise any warming of Arab-Israeli ties.

Israel, with a population of around nine million, has officially registered more than 27,000 novel coronavirus cases and 326 deaths.

The UAE has recorded more than 49,000 cases and 317 deaths among its 10 million residents.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Israel Iran Egypt UAE Company Abu Dhabi Bank Lead United Arab Emirates National University Jew From Agreement Share Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

26 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

28 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

28 minutes ago

OSCE's media defender role under threat: officials ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.