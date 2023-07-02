Open Menu

Israel Concerned About Anti-Semitism In France During Riots - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Israel is concerned about the rise of anti-Semitic sentiment in France after some Jewish sites in the country were attacked by the protesters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"The Government views with utmost concern the displays and waves of antisemitism sweeping over France. In recent days, we have witnessed criminal assaults against Jewish targets. We strongly condemn these attacks and we support the French government in its fight against antisemitism," Netanyahu said at a meeting with the government.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.

