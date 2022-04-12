Israel Concerned Iran Nuclear Deal Will Not Bring Long-Term Stability to Region - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Israel fears the Iran nuclear deal will not help stabilize the region in the long-run and is concerned by the short length of the agreement, Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said on Monday.

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to renew the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift Washington's sanctions against Tehran imposed after the Trump administration exited the deal. The eighth round started on December 27, 2021.

"This is a deal for a relatively short period of time," Herzog said during an online discussion hosted by the Washington Post.

The agreement provides Iran sanctions relief, related not only to Tehran's nuclear agenda but to other activities in the region, Herzog added.

The Israeli diplomat expressed concerns that the deal will allow Iran to receive "tens of billions of Dollars", which, as Tel Aviv feared, will come to Tehran's "proxies for destabilizing the region".

"For all these reasons we are very much concerned that this deal will not add stability," Herzog said.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed the JCPOA) which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program.