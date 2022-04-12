UrduPoint.com

Israel Concerned Iran Nuclear Deal Will Not Bring Long-Term Stability To Region - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Israel Concerned Iran Nuclear Deal Will Not Bring Long-Term Stability to Region - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Israel fears the Iran nuclear deal will not help stabilize the region in the long-run and is concerned by the short length of the agreement, Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog said on Monday.

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to renew the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift Washington's sanctions against Tehran imposed after the Trump administration exited the deal. The eighth round started on December 27, 2021.

"This is a deal for a relatively short period of time," Herzog said during an online discussion hosted by the Washington Post.

The agreement provides Iran sanctions relief, related not only to Tehran's nuclear agenda but to other activities in the region, Herzog added.

The Israeli diplomat expressed concerns that the deal will allow Iran to receive "tens of billions of Dollars", which, as Tel Aviv feared, will come to Tehran's "proxies for destabilizing the region".

"For all these reasons we are very much concerned that this deal will not add stability," Herzog said.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed the JCPOA) which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom December 2015 Post All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seiz ..

Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seize Russian Oligarchs' Propertie ..

44 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Putin-Nehammer Meeting Was Short

Kremlin Says Putin-Nehammer Meeting Was Short

46 seconds ago
 Le Pen's Victory in French Presidential Runoff Unl ..

Le Pen's Victory in French Presidential Runoff Unlikely, But Not Impossible - Ex ..

47 seconds ago
 White House Says Supportive of Diplomatic Efforts ..

White House Says Supportive of Diplomatic Efforts Like Putin-Nehammer Meeting

49 seconds ago
 Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol, Russian assau ..

Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol, Russian assault on east

50 seconds ago
 Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complet ..

Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complete constitutional tenure: Shahi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.