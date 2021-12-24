UrduPoint.com

Israel Concerned With Growing Antisemitism In Europe - Foreign Minister Lapid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Israel Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe - Foreign Minister Lapid

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday that his country was concerned with a wave of antisemitism in Europe and prioritized the safety of Jewish communities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday that his country was concerned with a wave of antisemitism in Europe and prioritized the safety of Jewish communities.

"Israel is deeply concerned with the dangerous wave of antisemitism we experiencing today all across Europe, including Germany. Safety of Jewish communities is the priority for Israel," the minister told the German media Welt during an interview.

Lapid thanked Germany for decisive steps on tackling antisemitism writ large and expressed hopes for cooperation on the matter with the newly elected government.

The minister eluded answering a question whether he was afraid to wear a kippah in Germany after antisemitic attacks similar to the one on a synagogue in the city of Halle.

In October 2019, a man opened fire near a synagogue and a kebab shop in the city of Halle killing two men. He was reportedly planning to break into the synagogue with 51 people inside to carry out a skirmish.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Europe German Germany Man October 2019 Jew Media All Government

Recent Stories

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

5 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

5 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two acc ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

5 minutes ago
 Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.