Israel Condemned By Media Groups Over Gaza Journalist 'massacre'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Israel has been accused of carrying out a "massacre" of journalists in Gaza in two separate reports from media freedom organisations this week that analysed the deaths of reporters worldwide this year.
According to calculations from Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on Thursday, the Israeli army killed 18 journalists as they were working this year -- 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon -- around a third of the total worldwide of 54.
"Palestine is the most dangerous country for journalists, recording a higher death toll than any other country over the past five years," RSF said in its annual report, which covers data up to December 1.
The organisation has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army".
