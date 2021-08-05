Israel conducts first Lebanon strikes in seven years: military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Israeli air force said it carried out its first air strikes on neighbouring Lebanon in seven years Thursday following a second day of rocket fire across the border.

Lebanon condemned the strikes as an "escalation" while UN peacekeepers urged restraint.

"Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the Israeli air force tweeted.